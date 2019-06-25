Image caption An inquest is examining the deaths of 10 people killed in shootings at Ballymurphy in August 1971

Evidence from a former soldier to the Ballymurphy Inquest has been suspended over questions about changes to his memory of what happened in 1971.

M365, was a sergeant in C company, 1 Para as they advanced down the Whiterock Road on 11 August 1971.

John Laverty, 20, and 43-year-old Joseph Corr were shot dead that morning.

M365 confirmed he had previously given a statement to the Bloody Sunday Inquiry.

Ten people were fatally shot - including six on one day - in the Ballymurphy area after the introduction of internment without trial in Northern Ireland.

Changing statement

M365 told the court he could remember nothing of the day the two men were killed in Ballymurphy, and whilst he did recall some names of other soldiers, could not say which platoon any of them had been in.

But M365 was also asked at length why he was changing a detail from his previous statements.

He had previously stated that he was a member of 9 Platoon, the first platoon down the Whiterock Road that day, but now thought he might have been in 8 Platoon instead.

The Coroner Mrs Justice Keegan has decided to give solicitors for the witness time to explain to her which documents or information had caused M365 to adjust his evidence to the inquest at such a late stage.

'Bitter'

The court was told that two Historical Enquiry Team (HET) investigators had met M365 in 2012, and considered him to be "bitter" about the way Bloody Sunday soldiers had been treated.

The HET investigators had felt that M365 probably knew who had shot the two men in Ballymurphy.

But M365 said this was not the case and that he had merely been "annoyed" during the HET interview because the investigators had turned up without warning.

Earlier the court heard from another soldier present on the day.

M371 was also a sergeant in C Company, 1 Para.

He told the court he acted as a bodyguard to his commanding officer and, although he had heard gunfire, had not seen anyone firing, or either of the two casualties.

Under fire

Later the court heard 16 statements from unidentified soldiers first taken in 1971.

They described their base at Henry Taggart Hall coming under gunfire from between 500-700 rounds from various weapons.

The soldiers described firing back with their SLRS and .303 rifles, hitting many of the gunmen.

Image caption Soldiers from the Parachute Regiment were based at Henry Taggart Army base

They described five or six gunmen on the waste ground where four people were fatally shot and several other gunmen firing from other areas.

The families of Joan Connolly, Noel Phillips, Joseph Murphy and Daniel Teggart have always denied that they were gunmen.

No weapons were found at the scene.

Unfinished

It was revealed in court that because the HET was disbanded in 2014, the HET never finished its investigations into the Ballymurphy shootings.

A statement from HET investigator Dave Hart mentioned that in their investigations into other shootings by soldiers they sometimes concluded that the army had "made mistakes" and that some families had been given formal apologies.

In other cases they concluded the Army had acted "reasonably".