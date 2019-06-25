Image copyright Reuters Image caption The company employs about 3,600 people in Northern Ireland.

Japanese firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has agreed to buy Bombardier's CRJ aircraft programme for $550m (£432m).

In May, Bombardier put its entire Northern Ireland operation up for sale.

Bombardier employs about 3,600 people across several locations in NI.

The Belfast operation said it is reviewing the impact on its NI sites and will evaluate opportunities in other programmes to mitigate any potential impact on the workforce.

The central fuselages of the CRJ planes are made at Bombardier's Belfast operation.