A number of roads in Dunmurry, on the outskirts of west Belfast, are expected to be closed for several hours due to a security alert.

Army bomb experts are at the scene of the alert in the Old Colin area.

Pantridge Road, Stewartstown Road in both directions and Upper Dunmurry Lane are closed to the Michael Ferguson roundabout.

An Army robot is being used to examine what appears to be a suspicious object in an alleyway.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.