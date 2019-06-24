Image caption An investigation exposed a number of failings at the Dunmurry Manor carer home near west Belfast

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the story that the former boss of a care home operator at the centre of a police probe has been given a £17m payout after he resigned.

Logan Logeswaran stepped down as managing director of Runwood Homes last year after an investigation exposed failings at Dunmurry Manor care home.

Criticisms from the Commissioner for Older People in NI included how the home had provided cheap incontinence pads for residents.

The newspaper reports that according to figures filed with Companies House, that after Mr Logeswaran resigned last August, he was the highest paid director for the year ending September 2018.

Families of some of the residents of Dunmurry Manor say they are horrified by the latest revelation.

According to the paper, Runwood Homes did not respond to a request for comment.

Image copyright Getty Images

In the News Letter, lawyers have raised significant concerns about proposals to radically revamp the justice system in relation to sex cases.

The Bar of NI and the Law Society raised concerns about aspects of Sir John Gillen's review into how courts handle such cases while they are under way.

The Law Society pushed for people who are on trial to get the same anonymity as the complainant - but this was rejected by Sir John.

'Rape myths'

Meanwhile, the Bar of NI expressed concern about Sir John's recommendations to ban the general public from trials.

Sir John had previously recommended the pre-recording of the cross examination of alleged victims before the trial and focussing on dispelling "rape myths"- such as the idea that false allegations are common.

He published his recommendations last month.

Image copyright Philip Fitzpatrick/Getty Images Image caption Manus Kelly had won the Donegal Rally three times

The Irish News leads with a update on the story of three teenagers who died in a crush outside a hotel in County Tyrone.

Morgan Barnard, Lauren Bullock and Connor Currie died in the incident.

The paper also has the story about the death of Manus Kelly at the Donegal International Rally on Sunday.

Mr Kelly, 41, was a three-time winner of the competition and also a newly-elected councillor on Donegal County Council.

The newspaper reports that the crash happened at the Fanad head loop on the final day of the event.

It states that Mr Kelly's vehicle hit a bump before going into a hedge.

His co-driver, Donall Barrett, was injured in the crash.

Image caption Paul Smyth was found dead in the living room of his house in Coulson Avenue on Friday

Back to the Belfast Telegraph, which explains that a man who was found dead in Lisburn last week had been shot.

Paul Smyth, 50, died at his home in Coulson Avenue.

A local neighbour told the newspaper he had "never known anything like this to happen in the area".

Image caption Flags have been erected in cities and towns including Belfast, Bangor, Carrickfergus, Coleraine and Portadown

And finally, the Irish News reports that banners erected along the Lisburn Road in south Belfast in support of the Parachute Regiment have been branded "provocative and intimidating".

Calls have been made for the banner to be removed.

Such banners have appeared across towns in Northern Ireland in recent months in support of Soldier F, who has been charged with murdering two people on Bloody Sunday.

The newspaper says that SDLP MLA Claire Hanna said the banner had no place in "shared south Belfast".

She added: "The banner is rejected even by the regiment it claims to support and comes on the back of paramilitary emblems erected elsewhere in the south of the city."