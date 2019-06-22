Police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man's body in Lisburn.

The 50-year-old was found in his living room at a house on Coulson Avenue at about 20:45 BST on Friday.

Det Ch Insp Eamonn Corrigan said the PSNI's investigation was "at a very early stage" and he appealed for information.

"A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of his death," he added.