A 37-year-old woman has died and another is in a critical condition following a collision in Ballymena, police have said.

The crash occurred on the Crankill Road on Friday at about 18:40 BST.

The fatality was the front seat passenger in a Toyota Yaris which collided with a Volkswagen Passat.

The driver of the Yaris is in a critical condition, while two men sitting in the backseat sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Two men in the Passat were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

Insp Marc Riddell has appealed for witnesses.

"I would like to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle on the Crankill Road prior to the time of the crash, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision or captured dashcam footage of it," he said.

The road was closed for a time but reopened early on Saturday morning.