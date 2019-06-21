Northern Ireland

Greenvale Hotel owner Michael McElhatton released

Michael McElhatton, owner of the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown Image copyright PA
Image caption Greenvale owner Michael McElhatton was being interviewed by police

The owner of the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Michael McElhatton, 52, was arrested by detectives investigating the deaths of three teenagers at the Greenvale Hotel.

Detectives were granted a 36-hour extension by the courts to question him on Wednesday.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died in a crush outside the hotel on St Patrick's Day.