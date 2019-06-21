Image copyright PA Image caption Greenvale owner Michael McElhatton was being interviewed by police

The owner of the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Michael McElhatton, 52, was arrested by detectives investigating the deaths of three teenagers at the Greenvale Hotel.

Detectives were granted a 36-hour extension by the courts to question him on Wednesday.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died in a crush outside the hotel on St Patrick's Day.