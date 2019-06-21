Image caption A smiling Eamon Friel broadcasting for BBC

The Londonderry singer/songwriter and BBC broadcaster, Eamon Friel, has died.

His family announced that he passed away this morning after a short illness.

In recent years, he presented Songbook with Eamon Friel on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Radio Ulster.

He first took to the BBC airwaves back in the 1980s presenting Friel's Francy on Radio Foyle, in a broadcast career that spanned over 30 years.

The former teacher quickly gained a reputation for his in-depth knowledge of music and was recognised by his industry peers with a Sony award.

The singer/songwriter recorded a number of albums, including The Streets Forget, Here is the River and The Waltz of the Years.