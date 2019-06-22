Image caption The RNLI lifeguards will patrol 11 beaches between now and September

The 2019 team of RNLI lifeguards take their place on beaches around the north coast and in County Down this weekend.

They will patrol 11 beaches between now and September, keeping people safe as the strands fill up in, hopefully, warm weather.

"Portrush especially can be very busy, especially on hot days," said Karl O'Neill, lead RNLI supervisor.

"You can be looking up to 10,000 plus sometimes on the beaches.

"So the guys are met with an array of incidents from missing children to minor first aids to potentially saving someone's life in the ocean."

These are the kinds of scenarios the group has spent three intensive weeks learning how to deal with, in preparation for a busy three months ahead.

Image caption Chris Parish puts the recruits through their fitness paces

"They've experienced loads," said Chris Parish, who is now a senior lifeguard after five seasons.

"They've got the hang of using the vehicles, they've got their casualty care courses with advanced first aid and now we're just running through some fitness."

Last year, lifeguards on beaches around Northern Ireland responded to 283 incidents and came to the aid of 252 people.

The training is tough but that doesn't put potential recruits off.

Image caption The lifeguard team practise their rescue techniques

"The first thing we look for really is a good attitude in an individual," Mr O'Neill said.

"But obviously fitness is key, you have to be very fit to do this job. Our basic fitness test is quite hard as it is but once you get through that, then we pretty much up-skill you and train you to do the rest."

That includes skills in the water, as well as basic and advanced rescue techniques.

Image caption Karl O'Neill said thousands of people could be on the beaches in the height of summer

If you do get into trouble in the water, the advice is to try to relax and float on your back until you regain control of your breathing.

That simple technique, the RNLI says, can help save your life before help even reaches you.

The other tip is to swim at a lifeguard-patrolled beach, and always obey the flags and warning signs.