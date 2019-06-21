Image caption Former IRA man Anthony McIntyre was a lead researcher on the oral history project

A former IRA member has been granted a Supreme Court hearing in a last attempt to stop police getting secret recordings about his role during the Troubles.

Anthony McIntyre gave the interviews as part of the oral history project known as the Boston tapes.

The hearing, expected in October, will seek to overturn a ruling made in favour of the police last year.

Meantime, the tapes remain in secure storage in a Belfast court building.

Mr McIntyre's legal team has argued police should not be allowed the recordings due to mistakes in an International Letter of Request (ILOR), which set out a list of alleged offences that detectives are investigating.

"We welcome the decision of the UK Supreme Court to allow us to be heard on the issues critical to Mr McIntyre's case," said his solicitor Gavin Booth.

Mr McIntyre became involved with the Boston College project in 2001 as one of the main researchers.

He is among dozens of ex-paramilitaries who gave testimonies about their role during the Troubles on the understanding the accounts would remain confidential while they are alive.

However, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) later secured transcripts given by former IRA woman Dolours Price and high-profile loyalist, Winston Rea.

They have been seeking Mr McIntyre's recordings for several years.

The Belfast man was jailed for murder in 1977.