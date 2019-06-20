Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Flames destroyed the landmark city centre Bank Buildings

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has said the cause of the blaze in 2018 that destroyed Bank Buildings in Belfast "was accidental".

The fire at Primark's flagship store burned for three days after starting on 28 August.

The cordon meant that 14 businesses near the Bank Buildings were not able to trade.

However, it has been gradually scaled back and a walkway for pedestrians allowed many shops to reopen.

The city centre saw a "drastic dip" in footfall following the fire.

In a statement on Thursday, a NIFRS spokesperson confirmed it had received its fire investigation report and the cause of the fire was accidental.

"As this forms part of their wider investigation it is not appropriate for NIFRS to be more specific about the actual cause of the accidental fire while this investigation is ongoing," they added.

"Given the extensive damage caused by the fire, the fire investigation process was complex, detailed and protracted."