Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Ogle died after being attacked near his east Belfast home

A 36-year-old man who was previously arrested over the murder of Ian Ogle has been reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Police said the man "has been reported to the PPS for the offence of murder".

A 47-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were arrested on Wednesday by detectives investigating the murder of Mr Ogle.

Both have been reported to the PPS for assisting an offender and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Mr Ogle, 45, died in January after he was stabbed and beaten near his home in Cluan Place off the Albertbridge Road in east Belfast.