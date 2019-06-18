Image copyright Reuters Image caption Delta is a major US airline

Delta Airlines has ordered another five Airbus A220s, bringing its total order to 95.

The wings for the plane are made in Belfast at a factory employing about 1,000 people.

Delta, a major US carrier, is the single biggest customer for the A220 and announced the new orders at the Parish air show.

The A220 was formerly the Bombardier C Series before Airbus bought a majority share in the project in 2017.

On Monday, US aircraft leasing company ALC signed a letter of intent to buy 50 A220s