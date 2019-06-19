Image copyright Getty Images Image caption NI domestic abuse incidents hit a record high of almost 30,000 last year

There is "no excuse" for long delays in implementing measures to help victims of domestic violence and abuse in Northern Ireland, a report has found.

Police figures show one incident being reported every 17 minutes.

The chief inspector of criminal justice said there were "frustrations" that new legislation is on hold without a functioning assembly.

Brendan McGuigan added that other "key initiatives", suggested nine years ago, have not been acted upon.

His report noted there had been a focus on the issue in early 2017, before Stormont collapsed, with legislation discussed to create a new offence of domestic abuse.

"Without a functioning assembly, or in its absence a response from Parliament, this important new legislation cannot be introduced and the frustrations of many victims remain unaddressed," Mr McGuigan said.

Record high

The report praised the "excellent work" of voluntary and community groups, such as Women's Aid, in helping victims in the face of funding pressures.

But it should not be seen as an alternative "to a formalised support scheme".

Nine years ago, the inspector recommended a properly-funded service be established "as a matter of urgency" and also endorsed grouping domestic offences together in court on specific days.

"Neither of these key initiatives have yet been implemented. In my view there is no excuse," said Mr McGuigan.

According to police figures, domestic abuse incidents hit a record high of almost 30,000 last year.

Frontline officers

But the report said three in five offences were not prosecuted due to "evidential difficulties" and more needed to be done by the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland).

"With more victims coming forward, we recommend improvements be made to enhance the response provided by frontline officers and ensure consistency in their approach."

The PSNI said it welcomed the report.

"We fully understand how difficult it can be for anyone to come forward," said Det Ch Supt Paula Hilman.

"We have delivered training to frontline officers as well as specialists dealing with victims and this will be kept under review."