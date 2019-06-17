Image copyright Pacemaker

A graveyard in Lurgan, County Armagh, has been closed for most of the day after police found a suspicious object as they searched the area for drugs.

St Colman's Cemetery off North Circular Road remains shut "to ensure public safety," according to a statement on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page.

Officers said the search began early on Monday in response to "continued community concerns" about drug dealing.

They thanked the public for their "continued patience" during the alert.

"We will work as quickly, but as safely as possible, to keep the community safe and have this resolved as soon as possible," the statement added.

No roads have been closed as a result of the operation.