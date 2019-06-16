Fire crews are tackling a blaze close to a petrol filling station near Ballymena in County Antrim.

Six pumping appliances, an aerial appliance and a water tanker are at the scene of the blaze at the JP Corry store on the Cromkill Road.

Twenty-seven firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze which is described as "well developed".

The cause of the blaze is not yet known. The road remains closed.