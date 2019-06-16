Ballymena fire: Firefighters tackle blaze near filling station
- 16 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Fire crews are tackling a blaze close to a petrol filling station near Ballymena in County Antrim.
Six pumping appliances, an aerial appliance and a water tanker are at the scene of the blaze at the JP Corry store on the Cromkill Road.
Twenty-seven firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze which is described as "well developed".
The cause of the blaze is not yet known. The road remains closed.