Image caption Eddie Spence from Newtownards, County Down, was just 19 years old when he landed on beaches in Normandy in 1944

One of Northern Ireland's remaining D-Day veterans has died.

Eddie Spence from Newtownards, County Down, was just 19 years old when he landed on beaches in Normandy in 1944.

On 6 June 1944, the day of the Normandy landings, 10,000 soldiers were injured and 4,000 killed but Eddie survived.

In 2015, along with his counterparts, he was granted the Legion d'Honneur by France in recognition of his contribution to the liberation of Europe.

Eddie went on to marry and had two sons. His funeral will take place in Newtownards on Monday.

Image caption Mr Spence was granted the Legion d'Honneur by France in recognition of his contribution to the liberation of Europe

Earlier this month, hundreds of veterans gathered in France to honour the sacrifice of those who died in the D-Day landings 75 years ago.

World leaders attended ceremonies honouring Allied forces who fought in the largest combined land, air and naval operation in history.