The PSNI has released CCTV footage of two cars which they believe were used to place a bomb under an off-duty police officer's car.

The device was spotted under his car at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast on Saturday 1 June.

Police want information on the whereabouts of the cars, known to be in east Belfast, between midnight and 01.30 BST that day.

The New IRA has said it was responsible for the attack.

The dissident republican group was also responsible for the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in April.

The investigation continues to centre on two cars found burnt out in Etna Drive in north Belfast which police believe were used to plant the bomb.

One was a green Skoda Octavia with a Dublin registration - 01 D 78089 - the other, a silver Saab with the registration NFZ 3216.

Image caption The police investigation centres on two cars, which were found burnt out in Etna Drive in north Belfast

Police know from CCTV footage that the Skoda travelled along the M1 from the Lurgan direction towards Belfast after 22:00 BST on Friday 31 May and entered east Belfast at 00:08 BST on Saturday 1 June.

The PSNI believes the bomb was planted under the officer's car at his house in east Belfast at 01:26 BST on Saturday before those responsible drove back towards Belfast city centre.

However, they are trying to ascertain where the two cars were for about an hour between this point and being found burned out.

Image caption The bomb was discovered at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast

"It is of paramount importance that we understand where those vehicles where throughout Friday and into Saturday, who was in them and what their movements were during that period," Det Supt Wright said, adding that whatever the bombers were doing "they have felt safe and secure in going there".

He added that it was possible they we aided by other dissident republicans in east Belfast.

Police believe the bombers remained in the lower Newtownards Road area of east Belfast during this period and are appealing for people to check their dashcam footage.

"These terrorists put the lives of that officer, his family, his neighbours and the broader community at serious risk," Det Supt Wright said.

"They do not care who they hurt.. and that underlines the need for the community to come forward and support our investigation."