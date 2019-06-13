Image copyright PSNI Image caption Pat McCormick, who is originally from Saintfield, has been missing since 30 May

Police investigating the suspected murder of Pat McCormick are to search a lake in the wetlands beside Strangford Lough.

The latest phase of their investigation will begin on Friday.

Det Ch Insp Peter Montgomery said police now have new information about the disappearance of the 55-year-old father of four.

He said around 100 people were spoken to at 130 premises, with thousands of hours of CCTV footage gathered.

Mr McCormick is 5ft 3ins in height, of medium build with short dark hair.

Image caption CCTV footage shows Mr McCormick crossing Castle Street and through an archway

He was last seen in the centre of Comber on Thursday 30 May.

Even though his body has not been found, detectives are convinced he is dead.

Det Ch Insp Montgomery added: "We will be carrying out an underwater search with a specialist team in Castle Espie Wetlands.

"On Saturday we will be carrying out a significant route search in the Comber area with the help of the Community Rescue Team. I have also consulted with the national lead for missing person at the National crime Agency for specialist advice.

"I appreciate the community are keen to help but I would ask that police and specialist search advisors are left to conduct the searches.

"It is now two weeks' on from Pat's disappearance and his family remain absolutely devastated. They deserve to know what has happened to him and deserve to have his body back."