Image copyright PACEMAKER

Plans have been lodged to demolish the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown where three teenagers died in a crush on St Patrick's Day.

Morgan Barnard, 17, Lauren Bullock, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died as they queued to get into a disco in the County Tyrone hotel.

Plans have now been submitted to demolish the hotel and build five houses on the site.

Hotel owner Michael McElhatton confirmed an application has been made.

A statement said: "There are no immediate plans for a change of use of the premises which will continue with its current operations for the foreseeable future."

Mr McElhatton said he did not wish to make any further comment about his reasons for the application.

In March, he said he was "deeply shocked and saddened by the traumatic events".

A council spokesperson confirmed the application was received on Tuesday, 11 June, and was being processed.