Image caption Janice McAleese resigned several months before the Northern Ireland Events Company collapsed in 2007

The former chief executive of a public body in NI that collapsed in debt has pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct in public office.

Janice McAleese ran the NI Events Company, which received Stormont cash to promote concerts and motor sports.

The 55-year-old who lives in Biggar, Lanarkshire, Scotland, is accused of conspiracy to defraud and misconduct in public office between 2004-2006.

Damien Fleming, who was also charged, has pleaded not guilty.

Mr Fleming, 54, from Station Road in Maghera, is accused of conspiracy to defraud and aiding and abetting misconduct in public office.

The Northern Ireland Events Company folded in 2007, leaving the taxpayer to settle its debts of £1.6m.

It had been under the control of the former Department of Culture, Arts and Leisure.

Ms McAleese and Mr Fleming were released on bail.

The trial is scheduled to run from January 2020.