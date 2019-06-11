Firearms seized in police operation on INLA
11 June 2019
Three firearms have been seized in an investigation into INLA criminality within republican paramilitary group the INLA, police have said.
The PSNI's Organised Crime Unit detectives, supported by local officers, carried out a major search operation in Londonderry on Tuesday.
About 7,000 illegal cigarettes and £13,000 in cash were also seized, along with other items.
Two men, aged 44 and 43, have been arrested.