Image copyright Liam McBurney/PA Image caption Naomi Long followed her party's strong performance in the local elections by taking the second European seat

Describing the Alliance Party as "middle-class do-gooders" is not reflective of its membership or voters, Naomi Long has said.

The Alliance leader said that particular perception of her party was based on a myth that no longer applied.

"If they're saying we're naive or weak, then they've got us wrong," she added.

In May, she won Alliance's first seat in the European Parliament, increasing the party's share of the vote to 18.5%.

She exceeded expectations, but as Mrs Long faces a new beginning in Brussels, just how did Alliance get to this point, and can it sustain its success?

A new documentary exploring the Alliance surge airs on BBC Radio Ulster this weekend.

Image caption Naomi Long said that during the campaign, voters responded to a fresh political message

The surge began with the party's increase in councillors after the local government elections, winning 21 new seats.

Attention then turned to whether Mrs Long could capitalise on that, and secure victory in Brussels.

We followed the party out on the campaign trail in the run-up to the European election, to find out why more voters have turned towards the Alliance message.

'We've got teeth'

One canvasser said she felt that people talk about being middle-class as "a term of abuse", and have used it to dismiss Alliance in the past.

"Now we've got teeth and they don't quite like that," she said.

The party leader echoed that point: "If the worst anybody ever has to say about me is I do good, then I can live with that. It used to bother me, it really doesn't anymore."

The programme also hears from political pundits who view the Alliance surge more critically.

Sam McBride, political editor of the News Letter, said further growth could bring its own challenges.

He said that while Alliance had progressed its stance on social issues, it has a centre-right economic policy that could put off future voters.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption EU election joy for Naomi Long

Alliance's immediate focus is on Brussels.

How long might its leader have a job there? Who temporarily takes her east Belfast seat at Stormont? Can a party really be led by an MEP?

But longer term, Alliance knows that how Brexit plays out - and if devolution is restored - will determine whether its electoral gains continue.

The Alliance Surge will be broadcast as a special edition of BBC Radio Ulster's Inside Politics on Saturday 15 June at 13:35 BST.