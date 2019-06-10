Image copyright Daily Mirror

Mixed front page this morning, with Stormont running costs, Sajid Javid's cash offer to the Republic and a senior army offer who said that Theresa May "got it wrong" on legacy cases.

The Daily Mirror reports that it has cost taxpayers £3m to cover the running costs of Stormont buildings.

The figures were released to the newspaper through a freedom of information request.

They show that £2m was spent to cover the cost of utilities.

Another £1m was paid to cover the cost of the security bill.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said that it will come as a "deep shock" to taxpayers.

The Irish News leads with Sajid Javid's offer of "hundreds of millions" of euro to fund a technological solution to the Irish border.

Mr Javid is one of 11 candidates seeking to replace Theresa May as Tory leader and prime minister.

Sajid Javid told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday the UK has a "moral duty" to foot the bill.

'Truth and justice'

The Irish News also reports on the rally in Belfast organised by the relatives of those killed during the Troubles.

It took place on Sunday afternoon outside City Hall.

The newspaper reports that the families said that they deserve the right to truth and justice.

The organisers of the event say they want three key issues addressed, including the "full implementation of the Stormont House Agreement".

The agreement was made in December 2014 following cross-party Northern Ireland talks.

However, the recommendations on legacy investigations have not been implemented following the collapse of the Northern Ireland executive in January 2017.

The News Letter leads with the BBC's decision not to broadcast the documentary No Stone Unturned.

The documentary investigates the Loughinisland attack in 1994, when six Catholic men were shot dead by the loyalist Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) in the Heights Bar.

The newspaper says that the broadcaster, having initially commissioned the documentary, decided later that the project was not in line with its editorial guidelines.

A BBC spokeswoman said that they "no longer have any involvement with this film," and added: "We are unable to comment on the important legal and editorial considerations which prevented our continuing involvement with this film project".

Tributes paid

Northern Ireland football fans paid their respects to Joey Dunlop during a visit to the late road racer's memorial in Estonia, the News Letter reports.

Members of the City of Armagh NI Supporters Club laid flowers at the memorial.

Mr Dunlop, who was the 26-time Isle of Man TT winner, died in an accident while racing in Tallinn in 2000.

Meanwhile, the Belfast Telegraph leads with comments by a police chief who is investigating the Army's top ranking IRA agent on legacy cases.

He told the Prime Minister she "got it wrong" on legacy cases in Northern Ireland.

Outgoing Bedfordshire Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said he wrote to Theresa May after she told the Commons last year that only people in the security forces were being subjected to historic Troubles investigations.

Mr Boutcher, who is leading the probe into Stakeknife, made the comments in a UTV special programme on the legacy of the conflict being aired on Monday night.

Pet mourning

The Belfast Telegraph carries a story about pet owners uniting in grief inside its pages.

According to the newspaper, there were emotional scenes at Belfast Castle on Sunday night as heartbroken animal lovers came together to mourn their lost companions.

It was the first pet bereavement service to be held in Northern Ireland.

The Daily Mirror carries reports on the annual charity skinny dip in County Wicklow.

The event marked the seventh year of the annual Strip and Dip charity swim, which was founded by Deirdre Featherstone when she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.