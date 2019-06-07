Image caption Michael Gerard Owens denied charges of murder and entering Mr Flowerday's home with intent to steal

A County Antrim man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of retired teacher Robert Flowerday.

The body of 64-year-old Mr Flowerday was found at his home in Crumlin in January 2018.

On Friday, the accused, 35-year-old Michael Gerard Owens, of Lisburn Road in Glenavy, denied charges of murder and entering Mr Flowerday's home with intent to steal.

He was returned to custody and is due to stand trial in January next year.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Robert Flowerday was a retired school teacher

Mr Flowerday was still involved in tutoring after he left his job at Antrim Grammar School.

In January hundreds attended a vigil in memory with many of his pupils, both past and present, bringing floral tributes.