A man in his 20s has been injured after he came off a motorbike on Benone Strand in County Londonderry.

The crash happened on the beach on the north coast just after 14:00 BST on Saturday.

The Coastguard said the man sustained "serious injuries" and he was treated on the beach by lifeguards, paramedics and an off-duty doctor.

The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland helicopter took the man to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.