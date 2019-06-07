Image copyright News Letter

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a story that is sure to catch the eye - "Don't rush into unity without a plan, says Adams".

The front page splash is based on comments attributed to former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams.

He is reported to have said a border poll on an united Ireland should not be held until plans on a future for such a state are in place.

Mr Adams is also reported to have said there would have to be a transition phrase after a referendum and protections for unionists.

Image copyright PA Image caption Gerry Adams has said that a border poll without a plan is "stupid"

Mr Adams was writing on his personal blog.

The main story in the Irish News is a group styling itself the "IRA" claiming it planted a bomb under a police officer's car at the weekend.

The group, often referred to as the New IRA, said its members killed the journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry in April.

It said the device would have gone off if the car had not travelled only on level terrain.

The News Letter's front page splash deals with a backlog in MOT tests in Northern Ireland, which means that some motorists have been forced off the road.

The paper reports that the Driver and Vehicle Agency is to begin accepting appointments for Sunday tests to try and tackle the now two-month back-log.