Image caption Chief Constable George Hamilton said the PSNI needs more Catholic applicants

Catholics must be encouraged to seek a career in policing by community leaders, PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton has said.

Mr Hamilton said while 32% of PSNI officers are now from the Catholic community, that figure is likely to fall "if nothing changes".

He said both the application rate and success rate of Catholics "falls well below" what it should be.

Mr Hamilton is retiring as chief constable later in June.

Appearing on BBC News NI's The View, he was asked if the level of recruitment from the Catholic community is significantly below the level where he would like it to be.

He replied: "Yes it is, but the organisation is more representative than it's ever been.

"But when we look at recruitment rates into the organisation, then both the application rate and the success rate of people from the Catholic community falls well below that which it is in broader society, i.e. in and around 50%.

"We're sitting today currently at just over 32% (PSNI officers from the Catholic community), but actually the intake rate from people from the Catholic community is such that that figure is going to start to dip if nothing changes."

The PSNI replaced the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) in November 2001, and a 50-50 recruitment policy ran for its first 10 years until 2011.

This meant that 50% of all recruits had to be from a Catholic background, and 50% from a Protestant or other background.

When the policy began about 8% of police officers were Catholics.

Mr Hamilton said it had been the right strategy during a time of change.

"There's a variety of measures that can be taken," he said.

"We have looked critically at our own processes, we've brought external consultants in to help us with that. The changes that we have made have had some impact, but not enough.

"We need civic leadership, especially within the Catholic/nationalist community - political leadership in particular - to get in behind advocating for a career in policing.

"That is where the big gap is, that's where the big void is - we need people to be encouraged to take on the honourable profession of policing and needs to come from the leadership of the Catholic/nationalist community."