Image copyright PSNI Image caption Pat McCormick, from Saintfield, has not been in contact with his family since his disappearance

Two men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a County Down man.

William McCormick, known as Pat, was last seen in Comber on Thursday, 30 May.

The 55-year-old has not made contact with his family since.

A 39-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were detained on Wednesday night on suspicion of assisting offenders and perverting the course of justice.

On Monday, a 26-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They were initially arrested on suspicion of kidnapping but were re-arrested on suspicion of murder later in the day.

The pair remain in custody after a court granted permission to hold them for an additional 36 hours.

CCTV footage

Police said the father of four was last seen on Castle Street in Comber on Thursday at about 22:30 BST driving his black car.

CCTV footage released by the PSNI shows Mr McCormick crossing Castle Street and walking through an archway.