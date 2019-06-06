Image caption New laws around racist abuse could be contained in a review of hate crime legislation

New laws around racist abuse and the display of paramilitary flags could emerge in a review of hate crime legislation in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Justice has asked a judge to oversee the work of a group of experts and report in a year's time.

According to PSNI figures, there are about 1,500 hate crimes reported each year.

The department said the review fulfils a commitment given by the last justice minister, Claire Sugden.

It added the decision was influenced by "societal concerns", including "the display of offensive materials at bonfires".

'All-encompassing'

Desmond Marrinan, the judge leading the review, said: "It will be looked at very closely to see if the law can be strengthened, particularly sectarian slogans or effigies being used in that way.

"But the review will be much more all-encompassing."

Mr Marrinan pointed out that racist abuse normally goes unpunished.

"If someone was simply to use offensive language, say towards a person from an ethnic minority, without the accompanying use of disorderly behaviour, the police would find it very difficult to find a crime to cover that."

His review will also produce a workable agreed definition of a hate crime.