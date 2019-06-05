Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Brian Carron was released of all bail terms and told he was free to go

Charges against a County Tyrone man, described by the PSNI as a suspected member of dissident republican group the New IRA, have been dropped.

Brian Carron, 34, of Colliers Lane in Coalisland, had been accused of firearms offences.

On Wednesday, Dungannon Magistrates' Court was told the case was no longer proceeding.

It had been claimed by the prosecution that the offences related in part to the murder of PC Ronan Kerr,

PC Kerr was the victim of an undercar booby trap device on 2 April 2011.

Previously the court was told the case was on track for committal to trial and a hearing for was listed for later in June.

But on Wednesday, a Public Prosecution Service (PPS) lawyer said: "All matters are to be withdrawn."

Mr Carron was released of all bail terms and told he was free to go.