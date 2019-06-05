Image copyright Reuters Image caption The CRJ series are classed as regional aircraft

Bombardier is not commenting on a report that it is in advanced talks to sell its CRJ aircraft programme to Mitsubishi.

The central fuselages of the CRJ planes are made at Bombardier's Belfast operation.

Mitsubishi is a Japanese firm best known for its car business but has a much wider manufacturing operation.

That includes an aerospace division which produces a competitor to the CRJ, a regional plane.

The Air Current, a specialist aviation news service, said Mitsubishi was in exclusive negotiations to buy the CRJ.

Bombardier, which is based in Canada, is selling off its commercial aircraft interests to focus on private jets.

Last month, the firm put its entire Northern Ireland operation up for sale.

The manufacturer employs about 3,600 people across several locations in Northern Ireland.