Image caption Mark Lindsay is chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland

The chairman of the Police Federation for NI (PFNI) has revealed a survey of its members found 92% of officers believed that morale across the PSNI was low.

Mark Lindsay was addressing the PFNI annual conference on Wednesday.

He also said more than 80% of respondents had "reported not having enough officers to manage all the demands made on them as a team".

Mr Lindsay described the feedback as "disturbing and worrying".

"There are consequences when people have to consistently work under such unrelenting pressures, with the very real threat of punitive disciplinary action being taken if and when they get it wrong," he added.

"In any other organisation or enterprise, this would set alarm bells ringing.

"Yet, for some inexplicable reason, the silence is deafening in some government departments."

The PFNI represents rank and file officers in Northern Ireland.

Simon Byrne was appointed as the new chief constable of the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) in May, and will take up his position some time after George Hamilton retires this month.

Mr Lindsay said "urgent investment" was required in the organisation.

It follows his comments earlier this week that budget cuts to the police service were an issue.

"We will see more officers under stress and reporting sick," he said.

"More being injured on duty and more leaving for less demanding jobs."

Northern Ireland's devolved government collapsed two-and-a-half years ago, after a bitter split in the power-sharing coalition led by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin.

Talks are continuing involving Northern Ireland's political leaders and British and Irish ministers aimed at restoring devolution.

'Megaphone voices'

Mr Lindsay urged politicians to settle their differences in a "restored" Stormont assembly and executive.

He said it was time "to end shrill megaphone voices for what passes as local political engagement".

"We have no programme for government," he said.

"No-one to fight our corner for increased numbers and adequate resources.

"The job of repairing fences and getting back to legislating and running Northern Ireland should trump all else.

"If politicians are to rebuild public trust and confidence, then they will have to move from narrow, sectional demands and instead consider the greater societal good."

Mr Lindsay also called for tougher sentences from the courts for people found guilty of assaulting officers.