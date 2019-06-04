Image caption The Morning Star bar and restaurant was evacuated by firefighters

Six people have been taken to hospital after they became ill from inhaling fumes at a Belfast bar, believed to be from products used to unblock a sink.

Five ambulances and three fire appliances were sent to The Morning Star in Pottinger's Entry in the city centre at about 18:45 BST on Tuesday.

A senior firefighter said a gas leak was initially suspected, but the likely cause was in fact cleaning chemicals.

None of the people affected are believed to be seriously ill.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service sent its new full time hazardous area response team to the scene.

Image caption The pub is on Pottinger's Entry, off High Street

The building was evacuated by firefighters and crews using breathing apparatus entered to ventilate the building.

Blocked sink

Fire Service Group Commander William Johnstone said they used a gas monitor to check the various floors but no gas readings were detected.

"However, it was determined that the fumes were likely to have resulted from the mixing of cleaning chemicals or products in an attempt to clear a blocked sink," he explained.

In a social media post The Morning Star apologised to customers who had to leave the bar on Tuesday evening: "Those affected were treated as a precaution and happy to say no major issues."

The casualties were taken to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment and are all in a stable condition.