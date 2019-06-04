Image copyright PSNI Image caption Pat (William) McCormick has not been in contact with his family since his disappearance

A murder investigation has been launched following the disappearance of a 55-year-old man from County Down.

Police said two people had been arrested over the murder of Pat (William) McCormick.

He was last seen in Comber on the evening of Thursday, 30 May.

PSNI Det Ch Insp Pete Montgomery said: "Whilst I'm keeping an open mind, I now believe that Pat has sadly been murdered."

A 26-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping on Monday.

They were then re-arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday evening.

'Family deserve to know'

The pair remain in custody after a court granted permission to hold them for an additional 36 hours.

The police said Mr McCormick has not been in contact with his family since his disappearance.

He is described by police as being 5ft 3in in height, of medium build and with short dark hair.

"Pat was a father-of-four and his family deserve to know what has happened to him," Det Ch Insp Montgomery said.

"Today, I'm making an appeal for information about the circumstances leading to Pat's disappearance.

"I want to speak to anyone who saw Pat in his car or walking in the Comber area on 30 May.

"I want to know if he was with anyone? Where did he go? I am also asking if anyone has saw Pat, or had contact with him, since 30 May to let us know."