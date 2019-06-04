Image copyright PA Image caption The items collected included laptops, hard drives, mobile phones, notepads and millions of digital files

Two journalists have retrieved material which was seized by police as part of an investigation into their work.

Police confirmed the case against Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey had been dropped on Monday.

They were arrested in August 2018 over the suspected theft of confidential documents from the Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman's office.

The journalists had been involved in a documentary on the Loughinisland attack in 1994.

Mr Birney and Mr McCaffrey collected their possessions from a police station in south Belfast on Tuesday morning.

The items collected included laptops, hard drives, mobile phones, notepads and millions of digital files.

Durham police were brought in by the PSNI to investigate the case against the men.

The documentary film, No Stone Unturned examined the Royal Ulster Constabulary's handling of the 1994 Loughinisland killings by the UVF.

When the case was dropped, the journalists said they were "delighted and relieved", but their first thoughts were with the Loughinisland families.

"The attack on us was an attack on them. We call on the PSNI and Durham to apologise to them for putting them through this unlawful charade," they said.

'Sensitive investigation'

In a statement on Monday evening, PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton announced that the case against the two journalists was being dropped.

He thanked Durham Constabulary and Chief Constable Mike Barton for their part in what he called a "sensitive investigation".

Mr Hamilton said he fully concurred with the decision not to progress the investigation adding that "the horror of what happened in Loughinisland has never been far from any of our thoughts".

He said the fact that no-one had been brought to justice was "a matter of huge regret for policing".

Durham Chief Constable Mark Barton said some final lines of inquiry had still to be assessed, but these did not include the journalists.