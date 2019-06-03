Image copyright Pacemaker

Police have arrested four men and a woman in an investigation into the criminal activities of loyalist paramilitaries, the Ulster Defence Association, in west Belfast.

The men, aged between 33 and 46, were held following five searches in Bangor and Newtownards on Monday.

A 35-year-old woman was also arrested, but was released on bail pending further inquiries.

Suspected drugs, mobile phones and documentation were also seized.

In a statement, the PSNI said west Belfast UDA were "a priority" due to the "breadth of their criminality and the harm that they cause to the local community".