Image copyright PSNI/PA Image caption Inga Maria Hauser went missing after she arrived in Larne on 6 April 1988

Police are to send a file to the Public Prosecution Service later this month in relation to the death of German backpacker Inga Maria Hauser.

Ms Hauser, 18, went missing after she arrived in Larne on a ferry from Scotland on 6 April 1988.

Her body was found two weeks later in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest, near Ballycastle, County Antrim.

PSNI detectives confirmed the move in a meeting on Monday with the Hauser family's solicitor in Northern Ireland.

SDLP assembly member John Dallat was also present at the meeting.

In May 2018 a 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating the case.

He was later released on bail pending further inquiries.