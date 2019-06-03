Image copyright Tanya Fowles Image caption Emergency services attended the scene in Scotch Street

Two men, in their 30s and 50s, have been injured in a crash in Dungannon.

Police said they sustained a number of injuries when a Volvo vehicle collided with a parked Volkswagen Touareg in the County Tyrone town.

The Ambulance Service received a call about the incident in Scotch Street at 10:30 BST on Monday.

A number of ambulance crews and the air ambulance attended the scene. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Police Sgt David Cochrane said: "We are looking into the cause of the collision and would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw what happened or who may have captured dashcam footage."