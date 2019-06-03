New Presbyterian moderator installed

Image copyright Presbyterian Church of Ireland Image caption The Reverend William Henry said he was "deeply honoured" to be chosen

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) has installed its new moderator, Reverend William Henry.

Dr Henry, the minister of Maze Presbyterian Church in County Antrim for the past two decades, was selected following a vote in February.

The 50-year-old father-of-three is the 174th person to hold the office since 1840 and is the youngest to be elected since 1931.

He replaces the Reverend Charles McMullen.

The installation of the new moderator comes on the first of four days of debate in which ministers and elders from the Church meet for the general assembly.

Over the course of the week, they discuss a range of church-related and public issues and will agree on the direction the Church should take in the coming year.

Many of these discussions are open to the public.

'Making a connection'

Dr Henry was born in Belfast and grew up in Mallusk, County Antrim.

He opted to enter training as a minister at the age of 22 after graduating from Queen's University, Belfast, with a degree in chemistry.

Speaking at his installation on Monday, Dr Henry revealed his theme for his year in office would be 'Enjoying God'.

He said due to the pressures of modern living, many Christians admire God from a distance without "getting up close and really making a connection".

During the general assembly in June 2018, the Church voted to adopt a new policy that means anyone in a same-sex relationship cannot be a full member.

It also means their children cannot be baptised.

Not everyone in the Church agreed with the move, however speaking after he was elected to the post of moderator earlier this year - Dr Henry said he supported the Church's opposition to gay marriage.

He added the Church "abhors" homophobia and is "open and welcome to anyone".