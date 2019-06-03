Image caption The fire broke out late on Sunday night

A large fire at a metal recycling business in Duncrue Street in north Belfast has been brought under control.

The fire service was called to McKenzies (NI) Ltd late on Sunday night after receiving several calls about a large pile of scrap metal on fire.

More than 40 firefighters tackled the blaze.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said it was brought under control on Monday morning but the nearby Milewater Road would be closed all day.

A spokesperson said: "There are no reported injuries and all persons are accounted for."