The News Letter's front page story covers comments made by a DUP politician concerning a plot to kill a PSNI officer.

A bomb was left under the car of an off-duty officer at a Belfast golf club on Saturday, with police saying the main line of inquiry was "violent dissident republicans".

East Belfast MLA Jolene Bunting told the paper the terrorists should have learned lessons from Lyra McKee's murder.

Ms McKee was shot dead while observing rioting in Londonderry's Creggan estate on 18 April. The New IRA said its members killed her.

"Dissident republicans need to learn that the IRA didn't win and neither will they," Ms Bunting said.

'Shockwaves'

The Belfast Telegraph also leads with the dissident bomb attack.

It carries comments from a retired police sergeant who said the murder attempt has sent "shockwaves" though the PSNI.

The Irish News front page states: "Fears murder acquittal will re-ignite bitter UDA feud that has cost two lives".

Three men were acquitted of the murder of Carrickfergus loyalist Geordie Gilmore on Thursday.

The Irish News reports "tensions have been high in Carrickfergus since 2016" with "£10m believed to have been spent policing factions".

Mr Gilmore is reported to have led a loyalist faction in the County Antrim town for many years before his murder.

New hand needed

The Daily Mirror has the very touching story of the young County Down boy whose letter to Santa always asks for the same thing, a right hand.

Ballynahinch boy Alfie Hunter was born with only a left hand.

He and his family travelled to Galway last week to get fitted for a bionic hand, bringing his dream a step closer.

Unfortunately, the £20,000 bill is beyond the family's means forcing them to fundraise to try and get the money together to pay for the hand, the Daily Mirror reports.