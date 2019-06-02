Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police received a report that a man armed with a sword was assaulting another man on Glynn Road

A man has been injured in a sword attack in Larne, County Antrim.

Police were called to Glynn Road in the town shortly after 12:20 BST on Sunday, following a report that a man armed with a sword was attacking the victim.

The 38-year-old victim sustained minor injuries. The suspect left the scene in a black car before officers arrived.

A vehicle matching the description was later stopped in east Belfast and samurai sword was also recovered from the car. Two men have been arrested.

One of the men, aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of common assault, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft and criminal damage.

The other man, 27, was arrested on suspicion of driving when unfit through drink or drugs.