Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The assault happened at St Aubyn Street in the early hours of Sunday

A man has sustained a severe head injury when he was hit with a bottle after a gang of three men pushed their way into his house in north Belfast.

The assault happened at St Aubyn Street at about 04:30 BST on Sunday.

The gang also punched a friend of the householder, before stealing a mobile phone.

The householder is recieving hospital treatment for his head wound. His friend was not injured but was left "badly shaken" according to police.

Police believe the suspects are aged in their early to mid-20s.

One was wearing a white tracksuit jacket with blue stripes on the sleeves and dark tracksuit bottoms.