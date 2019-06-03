Image copyright PA Image caption Under new proposals, Northern Ireland could have between three and five hyper-acute stroke units

Stroke and breast cancer services are not meeting the needs of the population, the medical directors of NI's health trusts have said.

Their comments came ahead of a series of public discussions on Department of Health proposals to re-shape stroke and breast assessment care.

Under new proposals, Northern Ireland could have between three and five hyper-acute stroke units.

Currently, services are spread across 11 hospital sites.

Specialists have argued expertise is being spread too thinly and that it is denying some people access to the best of care.

Breast cancer assessment services would be consolidated on three hospital sites, with centres in Belfast's City Hospital and Craigavon Area Hospital closing.

'Need for change'

In a statement published jointly on Monday, the medical directors of the five health trusts - doctors Cathy Jack, Seamus O'Reilly, Charlie Martyn, Maria O'Kane, and Dermot Hughes - said they recognised the current services "are not meeting the needs of the population".

They conceded a "need for change to deliver the newer medical treatments, which now offer much better outcomes for patients".

Although they stressed that advances in acute stroke care "have transformed the lives of stroke survivors over the past 20 years", they added: "Modern medicine does not stand still and nor should we, if we are to deliver the specialist care our population needs."

Encouraging the public to "get involved and have their say", the directors said they welcome the consultations and that they want the people of Northern Ireland "to contribute through informed debate".