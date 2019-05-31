Ballymena: Man beaten with hammers in gang attack
A man has suffered injuries to his head, face and ankles after being attacked in County Antrim by a gang armed with hammers.
It happened in Ballymena at about 23:20 BST on Thursday.
The 20-year-old victim was walking through the pedestrian underpass between Moat Road and Crebilly Road when three men attacked him.
He is in hospital. His attackers stole cash and a mobile phone in the incident.
Police want anyone who has information about what happened to contact them.