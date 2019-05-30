Image copyright Euphoria Allstar Cheerleading/Family/Edendork GAC Image caption Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died after the incident at the hotel on 17 March

The Chief Constable has apologised for using the word "brave" during a policing board meeting to describe officers' actions on the night of the Greenvale Hotel crush.

George Hamilton met with the family of Morgan Barnard, 17, who died in the tragedy in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

"No public commentary by me or any police officer will detract from the independent investigation," he said.

Lauren Bullock, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, also died on the night.

Morgan Barnard's family said it had found the chief constable's comments extremely hurtful and had asked for the private meeting.

The deaths happened as hundreds of young people were queuing to get into the St Patrick's Day disco.

An investigation by the Police Ombudsman into the initial police response to the incident is being carried out.

It was previously revealed that the first officers who arrived at the scene of the tragedy withdrew to await support.

Image caption Chief Constable George Hamilton is retiring from his post in June

"I expressed my deep regret if any comment that I have made in relation to the incident has caused the family any further distress," said Mr Hamilton.

"The investigation into the circumstances that led to the deaths of Morgan Barnard, Lauren Bullock and Connor Currie continues and we are very grateful to all the witnesses who have come forward with information."