Police have recovered thousands of stolen empty beer kegs with an estimated retail value of £900,000.

The large haul belonged to a drinks distributor.

The PSNI say they were discovered as a result of a proactive investigation into organised crime, with searches carried out in Mallusk, County Antrim, and Omagh, County Tyrone.

Two men, both aged 55, were arrested in Holywood, County Down, and Omagh, on suspicion of theft.

They have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Det Ch Insp Dunny McCubbin said these types of thefts "have a significant financial impact on businesses that distribute their product to licensed premises".

"Drinks distributors use these kegs to deliver their product to licensed premises across Northern Ireland and then recover them when they are empty," he said.

He also appealed for information and urged owners of licensed premises to ensure that their premises and stock are secure.