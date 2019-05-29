Lisburn: Arrest after shots fired at house in 'senseless attack'
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after reports of shots being fired in Lisburn, County Down.
Police received reports that the kitchen window of a property in The Green was struck at about 23.30 BST on Tuesday.
They have described the shooting as "senseless and reckless".
PSNI Detective Sergeant Perks said: "Everyone has a right to live in a safe and stable community and this type of criminality will not be tolerated.
"There were a number of occupants in the property at the time and fortunately nobody was injured as a result of this reckless act."
The 27-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and possession of a firearm, remains in custody.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area on Tuesday night to contact them.