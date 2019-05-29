Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A property in The Green was struck by gunfire at about 23.30 BST on Tuesday

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after reports of shots being fired in Lisburn, County Down.

Police received reports that the kitchen window of a property in The Green was struck at about 23.30 BST on Tuesday.

They have described the shooting as "senseless and reckless".

PSNI Detective Sergeant Perks said: "Everyone has a right to live in a safe and stable community and this type of criminality will not be tolerated.

"There were a number of occupants in the property at the time and fortunately nobody was injured as a result of this reckless act."

The 27-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and possession of a firearm, remains in custody.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area on Tuesday night to contact them.