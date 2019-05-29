Newry: Man and teenage boy arrested after hammer attack
- 29 May 2019
A man and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident at a flat in in Newry, County Armagh, in the early hours of Wednesday.
It is understood a 26-year-old man was assaulted with a hammer in the property on Cleary Crescent.
He was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment.
The suspects, aged 17 and 29, were detained by police after fleeing the scene at around 00.20 BST.
They remain in custody.